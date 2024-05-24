JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

