Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 24th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LGI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

