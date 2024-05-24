Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $218,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,538,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 600,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,012 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 510,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after buying an additional 137,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

