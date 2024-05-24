Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Modine Manufacturing also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

MOD opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

