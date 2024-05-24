MVB Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVBF

About MVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.