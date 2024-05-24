Norges Bank Makes New $137.47 Million Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,882,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,465,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.19% of Nutanix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.