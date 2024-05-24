OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,264,921.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 163,997 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $211,556.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $445,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPKO Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.