Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier Sells 10,600 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$62,010.00.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OLA traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$5.58. 26,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,665. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2189915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.28.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

