Paul Riganelli Sells 5,000 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total transaction of C$39,800.00.
Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.
Exco Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE XTC opened at C$7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Exco Technologies
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.