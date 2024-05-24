Paul Riganelli Sells 5,000 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total transaction of C$39,800.00.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE XTC opened at C$7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$163.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.30 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7806122 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

