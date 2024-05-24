Peoples Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Peoples Financial stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. Peoples Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

