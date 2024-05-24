Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 2,117 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $17,041.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,823,256 shares in the company, valued at $22,727,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $187,969.34.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,383 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $149,269.96.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MAV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. 8,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

