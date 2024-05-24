Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Sushil Amathalal Patel Buys 1,374 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Sushil Amathalal Patel bought 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.63 per share, with a total value of $48,955.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $48,955.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $35.28 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $208.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.14). Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

