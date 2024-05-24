PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

