PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $246,031,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,367. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,392.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,740.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7,230.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

