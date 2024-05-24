PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,234 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $18.24 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.