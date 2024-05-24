Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $356,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478,927 shares in the company, valued at $102,681,901.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,328,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.