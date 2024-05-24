Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $356,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478,927 shares in the company, valued at $102,681,901.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
