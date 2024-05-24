Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Sells 50,000 Shares of Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYDGet Free Report) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.73), for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($36,666.67).

Ryder Capital Stock Performance

Ryder Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Ryder Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Ryder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.00%.

About Ryder Capital

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

