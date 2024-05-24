Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 55,371 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 785.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,371 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

