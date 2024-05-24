Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.64

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:SMT opened at GBX 888.20 ($11.29) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 863.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 798.29. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 632.20 ($8.04) and a one year high of GBX 905.40 ($11.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,730.77 and a beta of 0.75.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

