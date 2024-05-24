Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.64

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SMT opened at GBX 888.20 ($11.29) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 863.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 798.29. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 632.20 ($8.04) and a one year high of GBX 905.40 ($11.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,730.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

