Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,478 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tilray were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Tilray Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.