Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

TGI stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

