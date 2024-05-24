TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TTEC by 43,433.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 62.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth $225,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $6.43 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s payout ratio is -46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTEC

TTEC Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.