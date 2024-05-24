UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.52% of W. P. Carey worth $73,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,413 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.56%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.