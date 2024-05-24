UBS Group AG Has $74.91 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 9.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.78 million, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $72.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

