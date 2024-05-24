UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,084,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $72,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,143 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

