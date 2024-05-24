UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.68% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $61,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,042,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142,241 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

