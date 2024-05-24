UBS Group AG Purchases 1,357 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.36% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $60,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,586,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.86. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $144.59 and a 12-month high of $191.55. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

