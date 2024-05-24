UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $71,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

