UBS Group AG Sells 88,586 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $72,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,024,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 397,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

