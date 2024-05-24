USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $132,063.24 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,866. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $908.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

