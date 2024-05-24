Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) CAO Tina M. Beskid Sells 7,057 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 10,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REZI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,329,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 744,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 609,176 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,815,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,087,000 after purchasing an additional 921,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,722,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.