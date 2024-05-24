Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.01% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $66,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VPL opened at $73.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

