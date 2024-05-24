Vladimir Mitnovetski Acquires 10,000 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.05 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,500.00 ($60,333.33).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.70 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of A$53,500.00 ($35,666.67).
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
