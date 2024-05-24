Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5 million-$113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.0 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.430 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Zuora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zuora

Zuora Stock Performance

Zuora stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 75,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,576. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.