Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,150,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,049 shares of company stock worth $20,727,935 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $492.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $500.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

