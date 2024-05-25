6,295 Shares in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KORP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,770,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,424,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.