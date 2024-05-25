Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

