Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,524 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VTWG stock opened at $192.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.17. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $914.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

