Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $145.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

