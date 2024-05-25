CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 6.7%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 50,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 103,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

CINT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $611.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in CI&T by 168.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

