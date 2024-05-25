Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 25.000-29.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOV. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.07. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $184.42. The stock has a market cap of $851.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

