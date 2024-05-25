James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 53,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 51,148 shares.The stock last traded at $31.48 and had previously closed at $30.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 218,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 89,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

