Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

View Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,446 shares of company stock worth $11,924,005. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.