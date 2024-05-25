Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,444 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,640,000 after buying an additional 4,133,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

