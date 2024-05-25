Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Landstar System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.99 and a 200 day moving average of $184.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

