PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,444,000 after buying an additional 58,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $133.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $99.55 and a 12-month high of $134.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.