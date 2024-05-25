PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,659 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NZAC opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NZAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.