Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,744 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 35,920 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 89,164 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

NYSE:HASI opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

