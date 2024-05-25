The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Cato has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years.
Cato Trading Up 4.2 %
CATO stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Cato has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
About Cato
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily