The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Cato has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years.

Cato Trading Up 4.2 %

CATO stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Cato has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.88 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Further Reading

