The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CUBA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

